General Dynamics Mission Systems Receives $731.8M 10-Year Sustainment Contract for Next-Generation Satellite Communications System

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Nov 27, 2019)

FAIRFAX, Va. --- On November 8, the U.S. Navy awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a $731.8M cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity sole-source contract for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) ground system sustainment.



MUOS is a next-generation satellite communications system that provides secure voice and data communications for U.S. forces worldwide. General Dynamics Mission Systems provides the integrated ground segments for MUOS, which will soon provide secure cell phone-like communications for warfighters on the move.



“MUOS will provide our warfighters with the ability to communicate securely, anywhere, anytime, with voice clarity and data transmission speed similar to using a civilian cellphone,” says Manny Mora, vice president and general manager for the Space and Intelligence Systems line of business at General Dynamics Mission Systems. “This capability delivers a whole new level of connectivity for troops in the field.”



MUOS was recently deemed operationally effective, operationally survivable, and cyber survivable, following successful completion of its Multiservice Operational Test and Evaluation (MOT&E). This summer’s rigorous MOT&E, conducted by the U.S. Navy’s Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Force, included participation from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps.



Most of the MUOS work will be completed in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completion is expected by November 2029.



