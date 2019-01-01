Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 27, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $521,996,409 undefinitized contract modification (P00070) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-17-C-0010).



This modification provides performance-based logistics sustainment in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18%); Cameri, Italy (3%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2%); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1%); Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1%); Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (1%); and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2020.



Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds for $72,261,440 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($179,272,654; 34%); Marine Corps ($134,605,633; 26%); Navy ($29,758,385; 6%); non-DoD participants ($124,483,008; 24%), and FMS customers ($53,876,729; 10%) under the FMS Program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



