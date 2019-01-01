US Discussing Cost-Sharing with Saudis Over Expanded Defense Mission (excerpt)

(Source: The Washington Post; published Nov. 27, 2019)

By Missy Ryan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --- The U.S. is negotiating cost-sharing terms with Saudi Arabia for an expanding military mission aimed at ensuring the kingdom is protected from attacks on critical oil infrastructure, officials said.The Pentagon’s deployment of new radar, air defense and other military assets to the Gulf nation was discussed during talks Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held with Saudi officials this week.Milley, in his first visit to this key U.S. ally since becoming President Donald Trump’s chief military adviser this fall, met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other leaders during his visit.Trump authorized a boost to the relatively light U.S. footprint in Saudi Arabia, from an advisory mission that stood at about 800 to a force of about 3,000, following the Sept. 14 assault on Saudi oil facilities that Saudi and U.S. officials said was launched by Iran in a major escalation of regional tensions.The troops will operate additional assets designed to help the Saudi military guard against Iranian attacks, including four Patriot batteries, a THAAD air defense system and two squadrons of fighter jets. Financial responsibility for the deployment has taken on unusual visibility after Trump, who has criticized allies for not contributing enough to shared defense, promised the oil-rich kingdom would pay “100 percent of the cost.”The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the two countries are negotiating “burden-sharing” arrangements but the kingdom is expected to provide financial support for some elements of the expanded U.S. military presence, including upgrades to a major air base, fuel, water and logistics. (end of excerpt)-ends-