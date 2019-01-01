Cutting Edge Remotely Piloted Platform Chosen In Billion Dollar Project

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov. 28, 2019)

The Australian Government’s $1.3 billion program to deliver a cutting-edge armed remotely-piloted aircraft system is a step closer with the down-selection of the General Atomics MQ-9B ‘Sky Guardian’.



The next phase will focus on developing the MQ-9B acquisition proposal, which is scheduled for government consideration in 2021-22.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said this project will deliver Australia’s first armed Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System.



“Cutting-edge technology of this kind, with advanced sensors and systems, would complement advanced aircraft such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and ensure that Australian Defence Force maintains state-of-the-art capability,” Minister Reynolds said.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP encouraged Australian industry to become involved in this billion-dollar project.



“Local companies that provide a range of innovative sensor, communication, manufacturing and life-cycle support capabilities will have the opportunity to showcase their capabilities throughout this development process,” Minister Price said.



“Australian defence industries are world-class and are extremely well-placed to be involved in projects like this.”



-ends-

