Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin Presented the Registration Certificate of Otokar Central Asia to Ali Y. Koç

(Source: Otokar; issued Nov 28, 2019)

One of Koç Group's global brands Otokar continues its worldwide expansion with its newly established subsidiary "Otokar Central Asia" in Kazakhstan. Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan presented the registration certificate of Otokar Central Asia to Ali Y. Koç, Vice Chairman of Koç Holding and Chairman of Otokar.



Turkey's leading and one of the main and globally accepted automotive and defense companies of the world, Otokar continues to strengthen its international presence. As a company that exports products with fully owned intellectual property rights to more than 60 countries in five continents, following its subsidiaries and joint ventures in France, United Arab Emirates and Romania, Otokar now established its new subsidiary company "Otokar Central Asia" in Kazakhstan.



Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan presented the registration certificate of Otokar Central Asia to Ali Y. Koç, the Vice Chairman of Koç Holding and Chairman of Otokar.



With the establishment of Otokar Central Asia Limited in Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Otokar aims to be closer to its current and prospective clients in Central Asia and particularly Kazakhstan, and to increase its sales in the entire region together with Kazakh Government.



Currently, Otokar products are actively used in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, and the new company will enable Otokar to act locally in Kazakhstan and serve both Kazakh and neighboring governments in the region by manufacturing in Kazakhstan in a joint venture.



