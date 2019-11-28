Singapore and Indian Air Forces Conduct 10th Edition of Joint Military Training

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Nov 28, 2019)

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are conducting the Joint Military Training (JMT) at Kalaikunda Air Force Station, India, from 31 October to 12 December 2019. The RSAF deployed six F-16C/D fighter aircraft to train alongside the IAF's six SU-30MKI fighter aircraft.



To commemorate the 10th edition of the JMT, the scope of the exercise was expanded to include an air-sea training component for the first time, with assets from the Indian Navy supporting. JMT allows aircrew from both air forces to hone their operational skills and enhance interoperability through high-end training such as Air Combat and Mission-Oriented Trainings.



Highlighting the significance of this year's JMT, Commander of the RSAF's Air Combat Command, Brigadier-General Ho Kum Luen said, “Since the conduct of the first JMT in 2008, the exercise has grown in scale and complexity with advanced fighter assets from both countries training together to enhance our interoperability. The scope of the exercise, which includes both air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios, provides realistic training and increases the operational readiness for both air forces. The RSAF values the opportunity to train alongside our counterparts from India, which enhances our competencies and also builds mutual trust amongst our people.”



Reaffirming the strong and long-standing defence relations between the two air forces, Senior Air Staff Officer of the IAF's Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said “JMT provides the IAF and the RSAF, both being professional and capable air forces, with excellent opportunities to train alongside each other. Through this exercise, our IAF personnel also have the opportunity to further our interactions with the RSAF counterparts. This 10th edition of JMT is testament to our strong relationship and the lasting friendship that we have built over the years.”



JMT is conducted under the ambit of the Air Force Bilateral Agreement, which was signed in 2007 and was recently renewed in 2017. Aside from the JMT, both air forces also interact regularly through visits, cross-attendance of courses and other professional exchanges.



