Ukroboronprom Will Modernize an Aircraft for the Ministry of Interior of Peru

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Nov 27, 2019)

The State Concern “Ukroboronprom” and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Peru have signed a number of cooperation agreements in the field of life extension of the “Antonov” aircraft fleet.



This was reported by Ruslan Korzh, Deputy Director General for Aircraft and Missiles at a panel discussion on the solution of urgent problems and further development of Ukrainian aviation industry “Current State and Prospects of Aviation Industry Enterprises”.



Under these agreements, the Ukrainian party will develop the plan to overhaul, retrofit and service the “Antonov” aircraft previously operated by different agencies of the Ministry of Interior of Peru. After considering the solutions offered by Ukroboronprom enterprises, the customer will determine the terms and conditions of the work.



The implementation of the agreement will allow to extend the life of aircraft that will be certified by the manufacturer – the SE “Antonov”, the enterprise-member of Ukroboronprom. In addition, the aircraft will be retrofitted to meet the current operating conditions and needs of Peru’s special and security agencies.



“In this way we will extend the life of the “Antonov” aircraft in Peru, which have proven its efficiency and necessity to the customer, and will also load our enterprises with work. We are implementing the action plan that the new team of Ukroboronprom has developed. Ukrainian aviation industry will receive more orders and expand the sales geography for their products and services”, commented Ruslan Korzh, Deputy Director General for Aircraft and Missiles.



It should be reminded, earlier this year SFTE “Spetstechnoexport”, the enterprise-member of Ukroboronprom, has signed a contract with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Peru for supply of An-178 medium transport aircraft. Terms of the contract provide the production and delivery of the Ukrainian aircraft for the needs of the National Police of Peru, provision of training, aftersales service and extended warranties.



-ends-

