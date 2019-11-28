Iveco Defence Vehicles Signs Contract to Deliver an Initial 918 Medium Multirole Protected Vehicles “12kN” to the Dutch Armed Forces

(Source: Iveco Defence Vehicles; issued Nov. 28, 2019)

ROTTERDAM --- Following the award announced in September 2019, Iveco Defence Vehicles has signed a contract with the Dutch Ministry of Defence to initially provide 918 medium multirole protected vehicles denominated “12kN”.



The signing ceremony was held on November 28, 2019 at the NIDV exhibition in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in the presence of Vice Admiral Arie Jan de Waard, Director of the Defence Material Organization (DMO).









