Defence Acquisition Council Approves Capital Procurement for the Services Amounting to Over Rs 22,800 Crore

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 28, 2019)

India’s Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday approved procurement of additional AEWC aircraft for the Indian Air Force and of six additional P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for the Navy, instead of ten as previously planned. (Boeing photo)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, met today and accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to over Rs 22,800 crore. (approx. $3.18 billion—Ed.)



To boost the 'Make in India' initiative, the DAC accorded approval for indigenous design, development and manufacturing of 'Thermal Imaging Night Sights' for Assault Rifles. These sights will be manufactured by the Indian private industry and used by troops deployed on the frontline. 'Thermal Imaging Night Sights' would enable troops to undertake long range accurate engagements in dark and in all weather conditions thereby enhancing the night fighting capabilities.



As a follow up of the successful indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme, the DAC revalidated the Acceptance of Necessity for the procurement of additional Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) India aircraft.



The mission system and sub-systems for these aircraft would be indigenously designed, developed and integrated onto the main platform by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These platforms would provide on-board Command & Control and 'Early Warning' which would assist the Indian Air Force (IAF) in achieving effective air space dominance in the least possible time.



Induction of these systems would increase the extent of coverage along our borders and greatly enhance both the Air Defence and Offensive capabilities of the IAF.



The DAC also approved procurement of Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) Anti-Submarine Warfare P-8I aircraft for the Indian Navy. These aircraft would greatly strengthen the Navy's capabilities for maritime surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Anti-Surface Vessel (ASV) strike.



The DAC approved procurement of Twin-Engine Heavy Helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard These aircraft would enable the Coast Guard to undertake missions to prevent maritime terrorism, infiltration of terrorists by sea routes as well as Search & Rescue operations.



India Cuts Purchase of P-8 Spy Planes from US in Half

(Source: Sputnik News; posted Nov. 29, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Navy had originally asked for 10 P-8I aircraft in a bid to deploy more spy planes to crucial points in the Indian Ocean region under “Mission Based Deployment”. However, the Defence Ministry has now decided to cut the request in half due to budget constraints.



The Indian Defence Ministry has trimmed the purchase of Boeing-made P-8I spy planes by half for the Indian Navy. Earlier, the Navy had planned to purchase 10 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the American manufacturer at a cost of around $3 billion.



Defence sources said the ministry approved the procurement of only six P-8I aircraft for the Navy against the earlier plan of 10 such planes. A commercial contract worth around $1.8 billion is expected to be finalised in 24 months. This purchase would be in addition to the earlier contracted 12 planes a decade ago.



The decision to reduce the purchase was made amid concerns raised by the Navy over budget cuts for modernisation, especially against the backdrop of massive resources deployed by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy earlier this year.



The government data revealed that the Indian Navy’s share in defence budget dropped from 18 percent in 2012-13 to 13.66 percent in 2019-20. The resource crunch issue was raised by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh during a high-level naval commanders’ conference last month.



Out of the 12 contracted P-8I aircraft, eight have been delivered to India while four others are expected to join the Navy in three years.



India has already made permanent base for P-8I planes on Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, to monitor the movements of ships/vessels from the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's major maritime choke-points and a primary shipping route for Chinese vessels.



The Indian Navy is the first international customer for the P-8, which is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon that Boeing is developing for the US Navy.



Nevertheless, India’s government auditor Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG), responsible for scrutinising government expenditures, had noted down in a 2018 report that the aircraft does not fully meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.



