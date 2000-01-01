Otokar Aims to Meet the Unique Land Systems Needs of Latin America

Otokar will exhibit its range of wheeled and tracked armored vehicles at Colombia’s ExpoDefensa exhibition, including this Arma 8x8 infantry combat vehicle. (Otokar photo)

Otokar will promote its solutions with transfer of technology and local manufacturing business models for land system requirements of its customers at ExpoDefensa 2019 on December 2-4, 2019 in Colombia.



Otokar, a Koc Group Company, whose military vehicles are in service of almost 55 different end users in five continents, participates in Expodefensa Exhibition in Bogota, Colombia. In addition to promoting its broad armoured vehicle product range at the exhibition, Otokar will also provide information about its flexible business model, which incorporates transfer of technology and local manufacturing.



Pointing out Otokar’s capabilities to design and develop modular products in line with users’ current and future needs, Serdar Görgüç, Otokar General Manager said, "We have been able to gain significant experience about responding to the needs and expectations of Latin American market through the military vehicles currently serving here.



In addition to promoting our wide product range during the exhibition, we will also look for opportunities to establish industrial cooperation supporting a stronger presence in the region. In this respect, we are willing to evaluate transfer of technology and local manufacturing projects where Otokar has a well-established and proven track record.”



Otokar continues to strengthen its position in the international defence industry with its technological superiority, engineering power, design capabilities and over 30 years of experience in military vehicles. Today, more than 32 thousand military vehicles designed to meet user expectations and needs against present day and future threats are actively used under severe conditions in more than 35 countries.



Otokar Wheeled Armoured Vehicles



Otokar stands apart with its expertise in the design, development and system integration of all kinds of vehicles and platforms in the field of land vehicles for the defence industry. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of tactical armoured vehicles including 4x4 URAL, COBRA, COBRA II, KAYA II, ISV, ARMA 6x6 and ARMA 8x8. Otokar products are recognized for their survivability, superior mobility and modularity. Otokar’s combat proven wheeled vehicles serve in challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions, and demonstrated their performance in various theatre of operations.



Otokar Tracked Armoured Vehicles



Otokar’s TULPAR tracked armoured vehicle family is designed as a multi-purpose vehicle platform with its significant ballistic and mine protection and high payload capacity to meet the requirements of modern armed forces for all types of missions in the battlefield. TULPAR’s high power to weight ratio, all-terrain high-performance suspension and automatic track tensioning system offer superior mobility in diverse terrain and climatic conditions. TULPAR Light Tank which is a part of the family is integrated with 105 mm weapon system and provides a state-of-the-art solution with high firepower.



Otokar Turret Systems



With the expansion of its vehicle family, Otokar turned its focus on turret and weapon system developments. With almost 30 years of knowledge and expertise in turret systems design and integration, Otokar developed MIZRAK, BOZOK, BASOK, UCOK and KESKIN remote controlled turrets and weapon systems ranging from 7.62 mm to 30 mm. With its high-performance and high-tech turret systems, Otokar aims to strengthen its platforms and gain competitive advantage in the global markets.





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defence industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles and tracked armoured vehicles as well as turret systems.

Otokar is a Koç Group company, Turkey’s largest business conglomerate. The Group’s combined revenues account for 8 percent of Turkey’s GDP, while its export volume amounts to 10 percent of Turkey’s total export volume.



