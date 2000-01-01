Mi-171A2 Helicopter Certified In India and Colombia

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Nov. 29, 2019)

The Mi-171A2 helicopter has been certified by India and Colombia, allowing Russian Helicopters to start exporting the latest modification of the multirole civilian helicopter. (RUS Helo photo)

MOSCOW --- The Civil Aviation Department of India confirmed that the standard design of Mi-171A2 complied with Indian civilian aviation requirements (CAR). The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation had previously approved a type certificate for VK-2500PS-03 helicopter turboshaft engine installed in Mi-171A2 helicopters for JSC "UEC-Klimov".



The validated Mi-171A2 type certificate was also issued by the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics of Colombia (UAEAC). The decision of the Colombian authorities gives Russian Helicopters an opportunity to supply machines of this type to Colombia.



"Mi-171A2 is the latest modification of Mi-8/17, the most common twin-engine helicopter in the world. Companies from Rostec's Aviation Cluster made a great effort to receive an opportunity to operate the machines in India and Colombia: the type certificates were confirmed for the helicopter itself and for UEC's VK-2500PS-03 engines that the helicopters were equipped with. Mi-171A2 has the A type certificate of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia. It means that the highest flight safety requirements for civilian helicopters are met," said Director General of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrey Boginsky.



The first Mi-171A2 for an Indian customer has already been produced by Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant. It was demonstrated to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Eastern Economic Forum. It is planned to validate the Mi-171A2 type certificate in China, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and other countries.



With the most advanced modification of the improved engine, the helicopters have absolutely new capabilities for operation in high-mountain and high-temperature areas. Due to its more efficient X-shaped tail rotor, the new main rotor with all-composite blades, and improved aerodynamic profile, the cruising and maximum speed of Mi-171A2 helicopter are 10 percent higher and the load capacity is 25 percent greater than those of serial Mi-8/17 helicopters.



The digital onboard equipment set KBO-17-1 ("glass cabin"), including the navigation instrumentation and the system of general helicopter equipment with display data indication, allowed the company to reduce the crew to only two people. Video cameras provide a better view during external load operations. Modern terrain awareness and warning systems, airborne and obstacle collision avoidance systems improved safety.



The helicopter can carry passengers and is available in the transport, passenger and VIP versions.





