Saab Signs Contract to Support Germany’s Combat Training Centre GÜZ

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 02, 2019)

Saab has signed a contract to support the German Army with the operation of their Combat Training Centre Gefechtsübungszentrum Heer (GÜZ). The order value is 870 MSEK (approx. $91 million—Ed.) and the support contract stretches between 2020-2026.



The scope of work consists of the management and maintenance of all live simulation training equipment, communication infrastructure and the exercise control centre. Saab will provide additional logistical services such as the servicing of vehicles and radio equipment, storage and handling of weapons and ammunition, transportation of military personnel and the overall sustainment of GÜZ. To deliver this programme, Saab has partnered with Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH (FFG), a proven partnership from the previous cooperation at GÜZ from 2004 to 2008.



“This order further strengthens our position in Germany and highlights the wide knowledge and expertise within Saab. It increases Saab’s overall footprint and reaffirms our commitment to Germany”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Beyond ensuring the training of the German Army, GÜZ is regularly used by other Saab customers such as the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, US 7th Army, and from 2020 the British Army.



“We are pleased to have been awarded the contract to support GÜZ. Within Saab we have years of experience delivering these types of services to major NATO and Partnership for Peace customers. We are looking forward for a great collaboration with the people behind the day-to-day operations at GÜZ, both Bundeswehr and our new colleagues”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Saab’s business unit Training & Simulation develops, manufactures and markets advanced military training equipment, such as laser simulator systems, instrumented training systems and targetry equipment. It also provides service and maintenance for delivered systems.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

