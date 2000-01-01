Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 29, 2019)

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $218,749,892 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-20-F-CD01) with four one-year option periods for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform.



This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract.



Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2020, performance completion date.



Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales to Japan.



Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, Navy and FMS appropriated funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



-ends-

