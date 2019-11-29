NATO's Adaptation to the Unpredictable Security Environment: Progress Report 2018-2019

(Source: NATO; issued Nov. 29, 2019)

The Alliance is facing the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the end of the Cold War: with growing geo-political challenges, more sophisticated and disruptive cyber and hybrid threats, and exponential technological change rapidly transforming the way wars are fought and won.NATO continues to adapt and to prepare for the future by strengthening its deterrence and defence posture, projecting stability and fighting terrorism, investing more in defence, and modernising the Alliance.-ends-