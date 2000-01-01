CAMM-ER Completes Major Trials Milestone

(Source: MBDA; issued Nov. 29, 2019)

The latest CAMM-ER firing trials have been conducted in the past months and confirmed the performance of the missile, an extended-range variant of MBDA’s Common Anti-air Modular Missile. (MBDA photo)

The trials have been conducted in the past months and saw a series of successful firings of CAMM-ER that proved the performance of the missile.



MBDA has successfully completed a series of trials of the CAMM-ER air defence missile, validating the high-performance of the system.



The trials have been conducted in the past months and saw a series of successful firings of CAMM-ER that proved the performance of the missile at extended ranges and high altitudes while conducting a number of challenging manoeuvres.



CAMM-ER is the extended range member of the new-generation CAMM air defence family of weapons. All members of the CAMM family share the same cutting-edge active radar seeker and soft-launch system, with CAMM-ER featuring a larger rocket motor to provide extended range out beyond 40 km.



CAMM and CAMM-ER form the basis for MBDA’s Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS) offering. EMADS brings together best-of-breed systems and technologies from across MBDA’s European base to save time, development costs and provide a flexible system for air defence provision. CAMM-ER, meant to replace the existing Aspide munition, is expected to be integrated in the Air Defence system of the Italian Air Force and Italian Army.



CAMM-based air defence systems are known as Land Ceptor and Sea Ceptor by the British Army and Royal Navy. The Italian Navy is also evaluating how to include the missile family with its future surface combatants.



-ends-

