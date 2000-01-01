Agreement with Navantia for the Development of F110 Frigates

(Source: Spanish Government; issued Nov. 29, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Council of Ministers has authorized the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to sign an agreement with the entity Navantia S.A., for the development program of the F110 Frigates. The amount, consisting of zero-interest loans without guarantee requirements, amounts to a maximum of 1,638 million euros over 7 years (from 2019 to 2025).



The F110 frigates project will allow Navantia to be digitized through the Shipyard 4.0 program, and will contribute to place the company as a world leader in the frigate market, giving continuity to Spain's technological and industrial commitment in this segment.



The signature of this agreement guarantees the acquisition of five F110 frigates by the Ministry of Defense from Navantia, a company selected for its capabilities and experience in the construction of high-tech naval ships.



The F110 Frigate program involves a high technological and industrial content from which Navantia benefits as well as its supply chain of Spanish suppliers of materials, telecommunications, defense systems, propulsion, etc.



The program represents a contribution to Spanish GDP of 590 million euros per year and an impact of approximately 7,000 jobs. It will guarantee workload to Navantia for 10 years.



The frigates will incorporate cutting-edge technology in the following areas: hydrodynamic tests of the ship to reduce consumption and reduce detectability, hybrid motorization with electric motor and gas turbine, integrated on-board information system (including ship maintenance), integrated combat system, cybersecurity, integrated mast with VHF systems, radar, electronic warfare, communications, navigation, etc.



The Joint Commission for Monitoring and Control of defense-related industrial technology programs has been designated to monitor the terms of the agreement.



