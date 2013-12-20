Tejas-1 and Tejas Mk2 Aircraft

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued De 02, 2019)

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is the Programme Management Agency for design & development of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) – Tejas. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is the design partner and production agency and manufacturing facilities have been established by HAL.



LCA – Tejas Mk1 aircraft has attained Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) on 20th December, 2013 on completion of required performance trials and all 16 fighter aircraft against IOC order have been manufactured by HAL. Subsequently Final Operational Clearance (FOC) was attained by ADA on 20th February, 2019 and production activities of FOC configuration have commenced at HAL.



Indian Air Force LCA Squadron “Flying Daggers” is operational since 1st July, 2016, with the induction of IOC aircraft.



Tejas Mk-II preliminary design of the aircraft has been finalized. However, the same is in initial development stage. Induction & production can commence only after successful development & test flight.



HAL Hyderabad is an Avionics Division, and avionics related to HAL-manufactured platforms including LCA are manufactured at this facility.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Dr. Banda Prakash in Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-

