Raytheon Debuts Portable V-22 Virtual Reality Trainer

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Dec 02, 2019)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Raytheon Company debuted a virtual reality version of its portable V-22 trainer today at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event.



Aircraft Functional V-22 Trainer-Virtual Reality is a fully immersive system that provides hyper-realistic training across all experience levels, including early-career aviation maintenance students and those engaged in continuing education.



"The system is intuitive and realistic, making the training sessions more productive and meaningful," said Wendell Bradshaw, director at Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business. "Adding the virtual reality element further increases the training's realism and the students' mission readiness."



Students can access integrated interactive electronics technical manuals and 41 different operational aircrew and maintainer checklists to help them navigate the fully interactive cockpit, cabin, and exterior.



Instructors can insert up to 81 unique system failures, such as electrical power, navigation, blade-fold, and electronic warfare, into the training scenarios. The trainer also supports multiplayer collaboration with directional audio and two-way communications with instructors and other students.



Raytheon Unveils New Dismounted Soldier Training Simulator

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Dec 02, 2019)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Raytheon unveiled a new immersive military training product today at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event. The Synthetic Training Environment Soldier Virtual Trainer, or STE SVT, uses virtual reality to train squads of soldiers in multiple scenarios while using real and virtual weapons.



The new virtual simulator is designed to train dismounted infantry and uses the latest technological advances to deliver highly effective training at a moment's notice from any location. It delivers unmatched realism and accessibility while dramatically reducing the cost and logistical challenge of high-consequence training missions.



"Raytheon tech helps specialists around the world prepare for the world's most important missions," said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We are blending our understanding of training with emerging technologies – augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and big data – to connect and secure military training like never before."



The vision for the U.S. Army's Synthetic Training Environment is to create a common synthetic environment for soldiers to train together from anywhere in the world. Raytheon's STE SVT answers that call and will completely change the way military training is done. The current room-sized simulators will be replaced by portable laptop-powered AR/VR headsets that easily can be transported to soldiers for use anywhere at any time.





