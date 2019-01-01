Safran and MTU Aero Engines Achieve A Major Step Forward for the Engine of the Next Generation Fighter (NGF)

(Source: MTU Aero Engines and Safran; issued Dec. 03, 2019)

An agreement between Safran and MTU Aero on the future fighter engine was one of the remaining obstacles to the award of the New Generation Fighter (NGF) demonstrator contracts, which now should both be awarded in January. (Safran photo)

PARIS / MUNICH --- The FCAS (Future Combat Air System) program takes a major step ahead: Safran Aircraft Engines and MTU Aero Engines settled the details concerning their eye-level partnership to develop the engine of the next-generation European fighter aircraft NGF.



This industrial agreement relies on the principles of the Letter Of Intent (LOI) signed between the two companies in February 2019, which specifies that Safran will take the lead in engine design and integration, and MTU Aero Engines will take the lead in engine services.



In the framework of the contractual scheme defined by France and Germany, Safran Aircraft Engines will be the prime contractor and MTU Aero Engines the main partner for the first phase of Research and Technology (Phase 1A).



The two partners also agreed on the foundation of a 50/50 joint venture that will be incorporated by the end of 2021 to manage the development, the production and the after-sales support activities of the new engine that will power the next-generation fighter aircraft (NGF).



“This agreement is a major step forward, which reflects Safran Aircraft Engines and MTU Aero Engines’ willingness to ensure a strong and effective management of the program relying on a balanced partnership and clear accountabilities,” stated Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, and Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer of MTU Aero Engines. “Safran and MTU are committed to supply the Forces with an innovative engine architecture which will be a key asset of their operational performances.”





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental-friendliness.



MTU Aero Engines AG is Germany's leading engine manufacturer. The company is a technological leader in low-pressure turbines, high-pressure compressors, turbine center frames as well as manufacturing processes and repair techniques. In the military arena, MTU Aero Engines is Germany's industrial lead company for practically all engines operated by the country's military.



