Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 02, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $988,832,126 definitization modification (PZ0010) to previously-awarded contract FA8681-18-C-0021 for Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon critical design review, test and production readiness support.



The contract modification will definitize the contract terms, specifications and price.



Work will be performed at Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.



The total cumulative face value of the contract is $988,832,126.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated in the amount of $23,000,000 at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

