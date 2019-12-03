Leonardo Highlights its Security, Surveillance and Defence Capabilities at Expodefensa for Latin American Requirements

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 03, 2019)

ROME --- Leonardo is exhibiting at Expodefensa 2019 international exhibition (2-4 December, Corferias Exhibition Center, Bogotá), Latin America’s point of reference for technological development and innovation in the security and defence domains. Leonardo is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of products and systems covering the land, naval, air and cyber domains.



Visitors to the Company’s stand (1273) can see a model of a C27J Spartan, a versatile aircraft, already in operation in Peru and Mexico, which can be employed for a large range of missions including humanitarian assistance, medical evacuations, the monitoring of illegal activities and support for firefighting duties in remote areas and high altitude airports.



Also on-show there is a model of an M-346 Fighter Attack (FA), a light combat aircraft which can meet the most demanding requirements of Air Forces in the region. The M-346FA, equipped with Leonardo’s own Grifo-346 multi-mode fire control radar, is a cost-effective, multi-role light fighter for the modern battlefield.



Leonardo is also marketing its M-345 aircraft in the region, the ideal basic-advanced training solution for Air Forces. The aircraft offers jet performance at acquisition and operational costs comparable to its turboprop competitors with a much wider envelope covering from ab-initio to advanced training operations, and integrated cutting-edge Integrated Training System (ITS) technology derived from the Leonardo M-346 programme.



During the show Leonardo will also illustrate the ATR 72MP aircraft, already in service with the Italian Armed Forces and recently delivered to Italian Custom Police. It is the ideal platform for maritime patrol, search and identification missions, search and rescue operations, counter drug trafficking, piracy, smuggling and preventing any illegal action across the territorial waters, which can typically last more than 8 hours.



Leonardo’s stand also hosts radar systems based on AESA technology, including the KRONOS GRAND mobile, a multifunctional radar suitable for air defence and coastal surveillance requirements, and the Grifo-E fire control radar for combat aircraft. At the exhibition Leonardo is promoting as well its new Falco Xplorer, which is ideal for maritime patrol.



The new drone features a payload capacity of 350kg, more than 24 hours flight time and a satellite communications capability for beyond-radio-line-of-sight operations, all within a 1.3-ton maximum take-off weight (MTOW).



Expodefensa is an opportunity for Leonardo to illustrate its AW139 helicopter, the benchmark for safety, performance and multi-role capabilities in challenging operational conditions all over the world. The AW139 is in-service with government agencies and armed forced for homeland security, utility and law enforcement/rescue roles around the world. Over 400 Leonardo helicopters fly in Latin America, including for government and military operations.



Leonardo is well known in Colombia, where the Company has been playing an active role providing helicopters, defence systems and air traffic control (ATC) primary and secondary radars and systems, which, in the last decades, have represented over 50% of Colombian ATC systems.



The Company is also able to meet the growing need for cyber security in Colombia and the wider Latin American region, with its extensive experience in providing information assurance and cyber security solutions.



-ends-

