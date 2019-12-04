C-130J Infra-Red Counter-Measures Achieve Final Operational Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 04, 2019)

The Royal Australian Air Force has announced achievement of Final Operational Capability for the C-130J Large Aircraft Infra-Red Counter-Measures.



Director General Air Combat Enablers, Air Commodore Mark Green said the project, delivered under AIR 5416 Phase 4B2, provided a critical defensive capability ahead of schedule and significantly under budget.



“The Large Aircraft Infra-Red Countermeasures provide enhanced protection against infrared guided missiles for Air Force’s fleet of C-130J tactical transport aircraft,” Air Commodore Green said.



“Maintaining effective defences against these prolific and increasingly sophisticated weapons is essential to the safe operation of the aircraft.



“Defence has been able to complete this critical upgrade three months earlier than projected, and under budget by $146.85 million.”



Air Commodore Green said the project generated around $11 million in revenue for Australian defence industry.



“Eight of the twelve aircraft were modified in Australia by Airbus Australia Pacific under a local commercial licencing arrangement,” Air Commodore Green said.



“CAE Australia has also modified the C-130J Full Flight Simulator to reflect the changes to the aircraft.”



Logistics and operational support infrastructure has been constructed at RAAF Base Richmond, including a laser test firing facility, secure storage in compliance with Defence’s obligations under International Traffic of Arms Restrictions, and an updated air base security system.



