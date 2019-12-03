Leonardo and CODALTEC Announce a Memorandum of Understanding Which Will See the Two Companies Jointly Approach the Colombian Security and Defence Market

ROME --- During Expodefensa (Corferias Exhibition Center, Bogota, 2-4 December), Leonardo and CODALTEC (Corporacion de alta tecnologia para la defensa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which the two organisations will work together to identify potential projects and business opportunities in Colombia.



As part of the agreement, the companies will promote air defence systems, C4I solutions, cyber security and national infrastructure protection systems.



Leonardo and CODALTEC will evaluate collaboration opportunities and working structures for identified Colombian programmes in accordance with customers’ requirements. They will also define and develop strategies for cooperative work, which can meet the requirements of potential clients in-country.



The main areas of collaboration will include the evaluation of market opportunities and the identification of joint opportunities, as well as possible knowledge and technology transfer to the Colombian Ministry of Defense and CODALTEC in the context of cooperative activities. The two companies will also look to participate jointly in tenders issued by the national and international governments and non-governmental customers.



Leonardo has been active in Colombia in the last decades providing air traffic control systems, helicopters and defence systems. This Memorandum of Understanding will enhance the Company’s longstanding relationship with the Latin American country.



CODALTEC is a Colombian high tech company and research centre. It promotes development in several areas of technology in order to support Columbian industry and strengthen the scientific and technological capabilities underpinning the nation’s civil and defence sectors, including in dual application technologies.



