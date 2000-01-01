Saab Signs Contract for Mid-life Upgrade of German Combat Vehicle Simulators

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 04, 2019)

Saab has signed a contract for a mid-life upgrade programme of the German Army’s AGDUS combat vehicle simulators. The order value is 180 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2020-2022.



The German Army took a first step in modernising their military training capability in 2017 when Saab provided them with the open laser code U-LEIS. This gave the German Army increased interoperability, which allows them to participate in multinational military exercises.



This order represents the next step in this process and includes changing obsolete hardware as well as installing new software on all vehicles, which are planned to be in use by the army until at least 2030.



“We are pleased to expand the German customer’s interoperable capability, which is a key factor in being able to participate in high quality multinational exercises. Saab has a long history of good cooperation with the German customer and this order strengthens our relationship even more,” says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab’s business area Dynamics.



The contract means that the German Army’s AGDUS BT 46 system is being upgraded to the latest generation technology. The upgrade includes high fidelity training, wireless technology and augmented reality injected into sights. It also integrates with fire control systems, provides true vehicle silhouette and full ballistic laser simulation. The system is configurable for different vehicle platforms and fully compatible with previous generations.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

