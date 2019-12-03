Contract to Deliver Remote Weapons Stations to Switzerland Valued 230 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued Dec 03, 2019)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has signed a contract with Armasuisse for delivery of the Kongsberg Protector Remote Weapon Station (RWS) to the Swiss Army worth 230 MNOK.



The Protector RWS is the world’s most fielded RWS with close to 20,000 units delivered to 20 nations around the globe.



Switzerland has been a Protector RWS user for more than 10 years, and since first selecting the Protector RWS in 2007, Switzerland has procured additional RWS systems on several occasions. Switzerland has installed the RWS on a variety of platforms, including armored vehicles and patrol boats.



“Kongsberg is very proud to continue being trusted partner with the Defence Forces in Switzerland. This new order along with the establishment of a Kongsberg Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul facility in Thun, Switzerland earlier this year further strengthens the strong relationship with Armasuisse”, says Pål E. Bratlie, Executive Vice President Protech Systems, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg is an international, knowledge-based group that supplies high-tech systems and solutions to customers in the merchant navy and oil & gas, defence and aerospace industries. Kongsberg has almost 11,000 employees in 40 countries.



