The President of the Republic Announces the Order for Six Patrol Vessels

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec. 03, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France has ordered six new large patrol vessels to replace those now deployed in her overseas territories, in addition to the three already ordered for the three territories in the Caribbean. (DGA image)

PARIS --- At the Maritime Economy Symposium in Montpellier today, the President of the Republic announced the order of six new patrol boats for France’s overseas dependencies.



In accordance with the strategic goals of the 2019-2025 military program law, this order reinforces the protection of our maritime territories, and advances the renewal of this capability by two years.



In a context of increasing threats to fishing resources, biodiversity and international rules of the law of the sea, France intends to fully exercise its sovereignty and responsibilities in France and in its overseas dependencies.



This announcement follows the Ministerial Investment Committee of November 19, 2019, when Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly decided to launch the Patrouilleur d’Outre Mer (Overseas Patrol Vessel) program, managed by the Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA).



That is why the renewal of naval assets for the surveillance of our overseas maritime territories, which began with the delivery of the three patrol vessels for the Antilles and Guiana between 2017 and 2019, continues today with this latest order, which will allow the replacement of the obsolete patrol vessels deployed in New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Reunion Island between 2022 and 2025.



Designed with extensive capabilities – and equipped in particular with an aerial drone - these overseas patrol boats will carry out missions of sovereignty and protection in the France’s Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs), intervention against marine pollution and in favor of the environment, as well as rescue and assistance.



Thus, between 2017 and 2025, all the patrol vessels stationed overseas will have been renewed.



