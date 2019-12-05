Bell and PT Dirgantara Indonesia Celebrate 70th Aircraft Delivery

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Dec 05, 2019)

On 27 November 2019, Bell and PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), an Indonesian state owned aerospace company, celebrated the 70th aircraft delivery from Bell to PTDI. The aircraft is a Bell 412EPI which is part of a nine aircraft order from the Indonesian Army earlier this year. Dignitaries at the event include senior leaders from the Indonesian Armed Forces, Canadian Ambassador Cameron McKay, US Deputy Chief of Mission James Dayringer and Singapore Ambassador to Indonesia Anil Nayar.



Bell and PTDI’s relationship goes back more than 30 years. In 2012, Bell and PTDI signed an Industrial and Commercial Agreement which enabled the two companies to expand their support and services in Indonesia to Bell helicopter operators. The agreement was subsequently renewed in 2016. In addition, during the celebration, the Indonesian Military Airworthiness Authority presented the Bell 412EPI certification to Bell.



Bell has been present in Indonesia for more than 50 years with an estimated one hundred and ten aircraft currently in operation.





