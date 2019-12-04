Military Pilots Perform a Number of Joint Tasks During the Indra 2019 Joint Russian and Indian Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 04, 2019)

During the air part of the Indra joint Russian-Indian exercise, the joint staff for conducting air exercise will plan air force operations during peacekeeping activities, practice common approaches to air force equipment and procedures at the tactical level.



The crews of combat aircraft will conduct combat training between Russian and Indian joint force grouping, formed during the exercise.



In particular, during the exercise, the Russian aircrew will perform joint training with the pilots of the Indian Air Force to provide air support to ground units and to organize air defence. The military pilots will take part in group flights during the opening and closing ceremony of the exercise.



It is planned that during the air part of the exercise, officers of the air force and air defence formation of the Eastern MD and the Indian Air Force will practice the joint use of Russian and Indian combat air forces in cooperation with the ground forces and naval forces. In addition, a mutual demonstration of air traffic control will take place.



On the ground, joint theoretical classes, exchange of experience, friendly competitions in sports will be organized.



The joint Russian-Indian exercise Indra-2019 will be held in December 2019 at overland and sea ranges, as well as at one of the military airfields of the Indian Armed Forces. About 300 servicemen of the Eastern Military District will participate in the exercise.



-ends-

