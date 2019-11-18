Switzerland Awards Contract to General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag to Deliver 100 EAGLE 6x6 Reconnaissance Vehicles

(Source: GD European Land Systems; issued Dec. 05, 2019)

Switzerland selected the EAGLE 6x6 after an international competition, and is the first customer for this new variant, which it will use as the carrier if its new TASYS tactical reconnaissance system. (GDELS photo)

KREUZLINGEN, Switzerland --- General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag announced today that it signed a contract with armasuisse on November 18th, 2019, for the delivery of 100 protected EAGLE 6x6 reconnaissance vehicles for the Swiss Army.



The EAGLE 6x6 was selected after an international competition conducted by armasuisse, the Swiss federal office for defence procurement. This first order of the EAGLE 6x6 is a milestone for the latest development of the EAGLE vehicle family.



The 100 EAGLE V 6x6 vehicles will be the vehicle platform of the tactical reconnaissance system "TASYS." TASYS will be used to gather intelligence for the Swiss Armed Forces including support of civil authorities. It consists of an EAGLE V 6x6 carrier vehicle, a multi-sensor system mounted on a telescopic mast, and a data processing system. For self-protection, the highly-mobile EAGLE V 6x6 TASYS is armoured and equipped with a remotely controlled weapon station.



The vehicle offers sufficient payload reserves to allow for future improvements, such as the integration of additional sensors. The EAGLE V 6x6 TASYS starts production in 2020 and will be fielded between 2023 and 2025.



Besides the Swiss Army the EAGLE V 4x4 is also extensively used by both Denmark and Germany, where it is very popular with the troops. The further development of the EAGLE V 4x4 into the EAGLE V 6x6 was inspired by operational experience and the need for a vehicle with increased useful volume, more payload, very compact exterior dimensions, as well as constant high mobility and maximized protection.



"We are very proud that the Swiss Army is the first customer to introduce the EAGLE V 6x6," says Oliver Dürr, Vice President Wheeled Vehicles and Managing Director of General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag.



Facts about the EAGLE V



The EAGLE V is available in 4x4 and 6x6 versions and is one of the most modern protected wheeled vehicles in its class. The EAGLE has already proven its efficiency and reliability in various military missions. Due to its power reserves, the EAGLE offers an ideal platform to meet both current and future requirements. In addition to its excellent protection against mines and improvised explosive devices, the EAGLE V 6x6 offers a high payload and a large transport volume, within very compact dimensions. With its unique axle and drive system, the EAGLE V delivers off-road mobility and on-road driving safety.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. With around 2,200 highly skilled technical employees, the companies design, manufacture and deliver world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments, and munitions, to global customers.



