Patria Starts Employee Co-Operation Negotiations in Aerostructures Composite Business Unit

(Source: Patria; issued Dec 05, 2019)

Patria starts employee co-operation negotiations in its Aerostructures business unit´s composite operations due to the productional and financial reasons. Delivery rates have further reduced in long-term contracts and project-based work load is uneven.



Negotiations concern all functions and personnel groups and may result in temporary lay-offs or reductions of 20 persons. Additionally, other labour adjustments for the whole personnel are considered.



Aerostructures Business Unit designs and manufactures advanced aerospace structures. The unit employs 114 persons in Finland, in Halli, Jämsä and in Tampere.



-ends-



