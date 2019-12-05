Allison Transmission and Department of Defense to Upgrade Propulsion Systems

INDIANAPOLIS --- Allison Transmission is proud to partner with the U.S. Army’s Tank-automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) to provide the Allison X200-4A propulsion solution for the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier family of vehicles.



The upgraded Allison X200 provides superior propulsion for the United States Army’s tracked vehicles. The X200-4A is a cross-drive transmission featuring a hydraulic torque converter in combination with a range planetary package for propulsion, differential steering and integral hydraulic brakes.



The M113 remains the Army’s single largest armored vehicle fleet with nearly 5,000 vehicles across the Active and Reserve Components. These vehicles provide armored brigades critical capability in medical, combat engineering, command and control, and indirect fire. Allison Transmission anticipates providing the Army with more than 300 transmissions through 2021 to support the Army’s mission of improving combat readiness.



“We are pleased to partner with the Department of Defense again to meet the stringent demands of military fleets worldwide,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “Servicemen and women can rely on the superior construction and durability of the X200 transmission for today’s training and tomorrow’s operation.”



Since, 1946, Allison has partnered with the Department of Defense to develop propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish objectives.





Allison Transmission is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India.



