U.S. Navy to Invest $860 Million on Electromagnetic Systems Research

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 05, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The next several years will see steady funding for the U.S. Navy's Electromagnetic Systems Applied Research program. According to government funding documents, the technology effort addresses the need for new capabilities in electro optical/infrared sensors, surveillance, electronic warfare, navigation, and nanoelectronics for a wide variety of naval platforms.



Through 2019, the program continued ongoing vacuum electronics efforts and increased investment in research associated with the exploration and development of electron beam physics, beam-wave interaction structures, microfabrication techniques, RF materials, and physics-based modeling.



In the FY20 defense budget, the program is scheduled to receive roughly $83 million to $93 million annually well into the next decade. Based on an estimated projection of this budget, $860 million is likely to be spent on the RDT&E effort through 2029.



-ends-



