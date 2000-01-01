The Navy’s Aircraft Carrier Continues Modernization and Restructuring Work

(Source: Italian Defence Staff; dated Nov. 26, issued Dec. 05, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The aircraft carrier Cavour has been undergoing modernization and restructuring work since December 2018. She left the Edgardo Ferrati dry dock at the Naval Arsenal in Taranto after completing the careening that began on July 20.



From December 2018 the aircraft carrier of the Italian Navy is continuing the modernization and restructuring works, including the important periodic careening in addition to the metallic reinforcement of the flight deck to withstand the thermodynamic impact of the F-35B aircraft. The work on the hull was carried out by applying a paint coating that is cutting-edge in terms of protecting the marine environment.



The modernization work will end in the spring of 2020 and are carried out by the personnel of the main national industries in the naval field, such as Fincantieri and Leonardo, but also thanks to small-medium enterprises in Taranto, in addition to the arsenal’s own highly competent workforce.



The choice made by the Navy to carry out the transformation works of the Cavour aircraft carrier in the Taranto Arsenal is an expression of the commitment by the Armed Forces to support the city at a time of a relapse of economic difficulties in the region.



Furthermore, thanks to the acquisition of new knowledge, technical, technological and logistic engineering skills, the aim was to enhance the local shipbuilding industry and to prepare for the future needs of the fleet over the coming years, such as the new Frigates and the new Multipurpose Patrol 'Height.



Maneuvering the 27,000-tonne aircraft carrier Cavour in and out of the historical Ferrati drydock is a complex operation, and Cavour is the largest-ever ship to use it.





The Naval Arsenal is thus confirmed as the region’s most important defense production company, strongly integrated into the productive fabric of the ‘city of the two seas’ and a driving force for development and growth prospects for the national and local industry.



At the end of the maintenance activities, the aircraft carrier Cavour will undergo a training period to prepare for her departure for the United States, where she will conduct tests with the F 35B aircraft on board.



The ship and her embarked airborne component are specialized capabilities of the Navy and decisive for the security of the country, such as flexible and remotely projectable tools capable of ensuring the defense of national interests "on the sea and from the sea".



With the entry into service of the new aircraft, the Navy, the US Navy and the British Royal Navy will be the only naval forces in the world with aircraft carriers capable of operating the F 35 aircraft.



-ends-



