Saab Delivers Deployable Maintenance Facility to Hungary

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 06, 2019)

Saab’s DAM will provide Hungary, its first customer, with an increased level of flexibility while reduce its dependence on stationary infrastructure for maintenance and protection of their Gripen fleet. (Saab image)

Saab has delivered the Deployable Maintenance Facility (DAM) to the Hungarian Air Force. DAM is a mobile solution that enables enhanced maintenance capacity for aircraft and other vehicles combined with superior protection.



The delivery stems from a contract signed between Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence in December 2018. DAM provides capability equivalent to stationary maintenance infrastructure. The official handover took place at a delivery ceremony at Pápa on 5 December.



“This is an important milestone for Saab as it marks the first order of a complete DAM solution. It is a proof of our continued capability to deliver support solutions allowing air forces to combine operational availability with cost efficiency,” says Ellen Molin, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business area Support and Services.



The Hungarian Air Force is currently operating 14 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft on a lease-purchase agreement with the Swedish government. DAM will provide an increased level of flexibility and reduce their dependency on stationary infrastructure for maintenance and protection of their Gripen fleet.



A DAM solution can be rapidly deployed to enable sustainment of self-sufficient operations for extended periods of time, in any location, regardless of domestic or overseas.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-



