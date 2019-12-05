Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 05, 2019)

Raytheon Co. Space and Airborne Systems, McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $13,121,979 modification (P00002) to previously awarded agreement FA8650-19-9-9326 for High Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS).



This modification provides for the purchase of one additional HELWS being produced under the basic agreement, including outside continental U.S. (OCONUS) field assessment for purposes of experimentation.



Experimentation includes, but is not limited to, six months of in-field operation by Air Force personnel against unmanned aerial systems threats.



In addition, experimentation includes, but is not limited to, full mission capable, partial mission capable and non-mission capable operator training in theater maintenance of systems while collecting availability; reliability, maintainability and supportability data; and system operation against real-world or simulated hostile vignettes without disrupting other necessary installation operations.



Work will be performed at OCONUS locations and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the agreement is $36,939,636. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,121,979 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



