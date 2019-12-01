Defense Going Dark: A Timeline of Secrecy Increases at the Pentagon

(Source: Project on Government Oversight; issued Dec 05, 2019)

The Project On Government Oversight has compiled a timeline of events to document the changes to Department of Defense and national security policy that may undermine public access to information and harm transparency.Below are links to news coverage, primary source documents, transcripts, videos, and social media posts that illustrate the increased secrecy the department experienced under the current administration.A related POGO analysis explores how across the DOD, basic information is becoming harder to find, forcing journalists and the public to rely on leaks, whistleblowers, and the official narrative.-ends-