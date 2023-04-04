Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 06, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, Linthicum, Maryland is awarded a $188,995,364 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of a previously-awarded contract (M67854-19-C-0043).



This modification is for the purchase of six Gallium Nitride full-rate-production systems and associated travel in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia.



Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by April 4, 2023.



Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds for $188,995,364 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The contract modification was not competitively procured. The base contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(1).



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-C-0043).



-ends-



