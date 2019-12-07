Singapore and US Sign Agreement for Fighter Training Detachment in Guam

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 07, 2019)

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and United States (US) Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the establishment of a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Fighter Training Detachment at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam, after their bilateral meeting today.



This agreement lays out the framework for the RSAF's detachment in Guam, covering the deployment of the RSAF's F-15SG and F-16 fighter aircraft and other supporting assets such as the Gulfstream 550 – Airborne Early Warning (G550-AEW) to AAFB for training.



This builds on the SAF's longstanding training in Guam since the 1990s and the periodic deployments of RSAF fighter aircraft to Guam since 2017. Guam would be the fourth RSAF detachment on US territory after the Peace Carvin II F-16 fighter detachment at Luke Air Force Base (Arizona), Peace Carvin V F-15SG fighter detachment at Mountain Home Air Force Base (Idaho) and Peace Vanguard AH-64 Apache helicopter detachment at Marana (Arizona).



These overseas detachments serve RSAF's training needs to maintain operational readiness for Singapore's air defence. This detachment in Guam, alongside other fighter deployments which train in the region such as in Australia, India and Thailand also allow quick re-deployment of assets back to Singapore when required.



Noting that this initiative followed closely after the recent renewal of the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding Regarding US Use of Facilities in Singapore in September 2019, Dr Ng and Secretary Esper reaffirmed the excellent and long-standing defence relationship, and the mutually-beneficial partnership between both countries. Dr Ng also expressed appreciation for the US' longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces' overseas training in the US.



Both sides discussed the strong ongoing cooperation between both defence establishments, in areas such as defence technology and military-to-military cooperation. Dr Ng and Secretary Esper also reaffirmed the importance of the US' continued engagement of the region, and discussed a wide range of geopolitical developments, including the need to work closely with ASEAN countries to address regional security issues such as counter-terrorism.



Dr Ng is in the US from 6 to 8 December 2019 (SG time) to attend the 7th Reagan National Defense Forum. Dr Ng will speak at a panel session titled "Advancing US National Defense: Working with Allies and Partners" tomorrow.



(ends)





Fact Sheet: Establishment of a Fighter Training Detachment in Guam

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 07, 2019)

The Singapore Ministry of Defence and the United States Department of Defense have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the establishment of a Republic of Air Force (RSAF) Fighter Training Detachment at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam, to lay out a framework governing the terms of RSAF's detachment there.



This agreement was reached following the conclusion of in-depth studies with the US on a number of factors, including suitability of the training area, infrastructure and other types of support.



It covers the deployment of the RSAF's F-15SG and F-16 fighter aircraft and other supporting assets such as the Gulfstream 550 – Airborne Early Warning (G550-AEW) to AAFB for training. The vast training airspace in Guam will allow the RSAF to conduct realistic training, to hone their capabilities and readiness.



The SAF's Training History in Guam



The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has conducted training with the US in Guam since the early 1990s, such as the Singapore Army's bilateral exercises with the US Marine Corps and the Republic of Singapore Navy's participation in bilateral and multi-lateral exercises in the waters off Guam. The RSAF has also deployed fighter aircraft to AAFB to conduct fighter training with the United States Pacific Air Force (US PACAF).



RSAF Training Detachments



Due to the airspace constraints in Singapore, the RSAF has to conduct overseas training to meet its training requirements. Apart from Guam, the RSAF has overseas training detachments in Continental US (F-16C/Ds detachment in Luke Air Force Base, Arizona; F-15SG detachment in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; and AH-64 Apache helicopter detachment in Silverbell Army Heliport, Arizona), Australia (Helicopter detachment in Oakey), and France (Fighter detachment in Cazaux Air Base).



These detachments offer vast training airspace to meet the RSAF's training needs, enabling our airmen to hone their professional skills and enhance their operational readiness. The RSAF also conducts training in and with countries such as Australia, India and Thailand.



Such overseas training serves to strengthen Singapore's bilateral and defence ties with other nations, and allows the RSAF to train with and learn from some of the best air forces around the world.



-ends-



