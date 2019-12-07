Ship's Sponsor Christens PCU John F. Kennedy

(Source: US Navy; issued Dec 07, 2019)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- With more than 20,000 attendees, President John F. Kennedy's daughter, the Honorable Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, officially christened Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) during a Huntington-Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) division ceremony in Newport News, Dec. 7.



Kennedy thanked the Navy, Newport News Shipbuilding, as well as the leadership and crew of PCU John F. Kennedy for their efforts to build

the warship.



"I'm so proud to be the sponsor of this ship and bring her to life," said Kennedy. "The CVN 79 crew is fortunate to have such distinguished leaders, this is your day, and our chance to say thank you."



Kennedy reflected on the first ship to bear her father's name and how the second Ford-class aircraft carrier will continue to represent her

father proudly.



"Having a chance to get to know the people who served on the USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), really gave me insight into who he was, and what kind of leader he was in a way that I wouldn't have had any other way. And, I know that's going to be just as true now with a whole new generation," said Kennedy.



Former NASA Administrator and retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden Jr., delivered the keynote address emphasizing the important role of our 35th president to our nation and the continuation of his legacy through the second Ford-class aircraft carrier.



"This vessel is a symbol of our nation's strength, technical achievement and critical service our men and women provide for this nation and the entire world," said Bolden. "This carrier is a tangible example of the legacy of the great man who risked his own life during World War II and the wake of Pearl Harbor," said Bolden, who added that the future USS John F. Kennedy will join an elite group of aircraft carriers unmatched in strength around the world.



"This incredible ship before us today serves as the biggest instrument of deterrence and carries our nation's pride and hope for a better world," said Bolden who added that the future USS John F. Kennedy serves as "a hope for a better tomorrow."



Some of the additional guests who attended the christening included Edwin Arthur Schlossberg, husband of Ambassador Kennedy; Maid of Honor, Rose Schlossberg, Daughter of Ambassador Kennedy; and Matron of Honor, Tatiana Schlossberg, Daughter of Ambassador Kennedy.



Additional attendees included Mike Petters, President of Huntington-Ingalls Industries; retired Adm. Thomas Fargo, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Huntington-Ingalls Industries; John F. Kerry, former Secretary of State; the Honorable James Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition; Adm.

James Caldwell, Jr., Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program; Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command; Rear Adm. James Downey, Program Executive Officer for Aircraft Carriers; Rear Adm. Roy Kelley, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic; the Honorable Elaine Luria, U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District, Virginia; the Honorable Mark R. Warner, U.S. Senate (D-VA), the Honorable Bobby C.

Scott, U.S. House of Representatives (D-VA), 3rd District.



The Honorable Thomas B. Modly, Acting Secretary of the Navy discussed the significance of the day's event on a truly historical date in our nation's history.



"Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a day that forever changed the lives of brave American warriors like John F. Kennedy and transformed the way we fought as a Navy," said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly. "Much has changed over the past 78 years, but our nation, and our world, still needs brave American Sailors like the ones who will operate and serve on this ship. Kennedy knew what it meant to serve, to lead, and to sacrifice and his legacy will continue with you."



CVN 79 is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.



Capt. Todd Marzano, Commanding Officer of PCU John F. Kennedy emphasized the importance of this moment during the life of the aircraft carrier, which is 67 percent complete.



"CVN 79 has come a long way since I first observed initial construction in the dry dock back in 2015, following the keel laying," said Marzano. "I'm incredibly honored, humbled, and excited to be given the opportunity to lead such an amazing team of high quality crew members."



CVN 79 incorporates more than 23 new technologies, comprising dramatic advances in propulsion, power generation, ordnance handling, and aircraft launch systems. These innovations will support a 33 percent higher sortie generation rate at a significant cost savings, when compared to Nimitz-class carriers. The Gerald R. Ford-class also offers a reduction of approximately $4 billion per ship in life-cycle operations and support costs, compared to the earlier Nimitz class.



The new technology and warfighting capabilities that the John F. Kennedy brings to the fleet will transform naval warfare, supporting a more capable and lethal forward-deployed U.S. naval presence. In an era of great power competition, CVN 79 will serve as the most agile and lethal combat platform in the world, with improved systems that enhance interoperability among other platforms in the carrier strike group as well as with the naval forces of regional allies and partners.



(ends)





Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Christened at Newport News Shipbuilding

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Dec. 07, 2019)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. --- In a ceremony celebrating the U.S. Navy’s newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the American hero for whom the ship is named, Huntington Ingalls Industries’ christened John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) today at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.



“We are here to celebrate America’s military might and the brawn behind it,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “We are here to celebrate innovation, pride and perseverance that is the American way, and we are here to honor the patriot who inspired it. I speak for every Newport News shipbuilder — 25,000 strong — and the thousands of suppliers across the nation who support us when I say that we are proud to build John F. Kennedy.”



Former U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the ship’s sponsor and daughter of President Kennedy, smashed a bottle of American sparkling wine across the bow to christen the ship. During her remarks, she reflected on christening the first aircraft carrier named in her father’s honor.



“This ship will represent the ideals he lived by – courage, sacrifice and belief in freedom – and it will help make real his vision of a more just America and a more peaceful world,” Kennedy said. “I’m so proud to be sponsor of this ship and to join with all of you to bring her to life. I look forward to being part of her odyssey and of her extended family. Most of all, I hope she will carry my father’s spirit with her as she sails, his leadership in wartime, his courage in crisis and his commitment to the hard and steady work of building peace.”



More than 20,000 guests attended the ceremony, including members of the Virginia congressional delegation U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Rep. Robert C. Scott, who both offered remarks; and U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria. Other speakers included former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Adm. Frank Caldwell, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.







Ceremony participants included James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA); Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command; and Capt. Todd Marzano, the ship's prospective commanding officer.



Adm. Tom Fargo (U.S. Navy, Ret.), HII chairman of the board, and Mike Petters, HII president and CEO, were in attendance, as well as Newport News employees who are building Kennedy, Kennedy’s crew, Navy personnel and other government officials. Former sailors who served on the first USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), which was built and christened at Newport News in May 1967, also attended the ceremony.



Today also marks a day of significance for the nation.



“As we observe ‘a date which will live in infamy’ on this 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, this magnificent vessel we see before us today is a symbol of our nation’s strength, of our technical achievements and of the critical service our men and women in uniform provide for this nation and the entire world,” said Charles Frank Bolden Jr., a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general and former NASA administrator, and astronaut who served as the principal speaker. “This carrier is also a tangible example of the legacy of a great man who risked his own life volunteering for hazardous duty in the Pacific during World War II in the wake of Pearl Harbor, and later came to embody a time of optimism that he translated into a vision for taking humans beyond the sphere of our planet.”



Since the first cut of steel in February 2011, more than 5,000 shipbuilders have helped to construct Kennedy, and suppliers from 46 states across the country have contributed specialized parts, skilled services and support to aircraft carrier production. In the weeks following the christening, the carrier will be launched into the James River and moved to a pier where outfitting and testing of the ship's systems will continue until the ship is delivered to the U.S. Navy in 2022.



“President John F. Kennedy taught us that deterrence will always cost less than war,” said Thomas Modly, acting Secretary of the Navy. “The purpose of our military, including this warship that bears his name, must be to ensure our nation’s commitment to peace and prosperity for all nations of the world.”





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



-ends-



