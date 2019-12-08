Needed: A Commission of Inquiry Into the Submarine Affair (excerpt)

(Source: Haaretz; published Dec 08, 2019)

The corruption involved in the purchase of submarines and ships from the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp makes it among the worst such affairs in Israel’s history. It involves bribery, fraud, breach of trust and money laundering by a criminal network that functioned at the highest levels of Israel’s government and business people between 2009 and 2019, funnelling government funds from the defense budget into private pockets, by swaying decisions regarding purchases from the German shipbuilder.Almost all the suspects in this case, known as “Case 3000,” are close associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or officials who worked with him in the past. A whole array of indications shows the involvement of Netanyahu himself in some of the affairs, and key questions in the matter remain unanswered – for example, the reason the Germans were given permission to sell advanced submarines to Egypt behind the back of the defense establishment.And yet Netanyahu was not questioned in the affair, with the heads of Israel’s law enforcement system, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan, at pains to make clear that there was no suspicion at all about Netanyahu in this context. (end of excerpt)-ends-