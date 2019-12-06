First Gripen E for Sweden Flies

(Source: Aviation Online; posted Dec. 06, 2019)

by David Donald

Saab has flown the first production Gripen E fighter for Sweden, which has 60 on order. The aircraft is painted in a special color scheme. (Saab photo)

The first series production Gripen E for Sweden has made its initial flight, piloted by Försvarets Materielverk (FMV, defense materiel administration) test pilot Henrik Wänseth, Saab announced on December 3.Serialed 6002, the aircraft displayed a new three-tone gray splinter camouflage that is redolent of the "fields and meadows" worn for many years by Swedish military aircraft. Whether this becomes the standard scheme is questionable: FMV noted on its Instagram account that the paint scheme is "different on the different aircraft" and is "part of the tests."Flygvapnet (the Swedish air force) is to receive 60 JAS 39E single-seaters. They are equipped with a wide-area cockpit display and helmet-mounted display from AEL Sistemas, Elbit's Brazilian subsidiary. Some form of operating capability is scheduled to be achieved in 2021.Saab has built and flown three Gripen E development aircraft, 39-8, 39-9 and 39-10, and started serial production of the first four single-seaters in January. The first of them took to the air on August 26 and is slated for delivery to the Brazilian air force after first being employed on trials in Sweden.It was formally handed over for tests on September 10. The remaining three aircraft from the first production batch are initially earmarked for Swedish trials and evaluation with the FMV.