Russia’s Su-57 Fifth-Generation Fighter Performs 16 Test Flights with New 2nd Stage Engine

(Source: TASS; published Dec. 06, 2019)

RYBINSK, Russia --- Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec has conducted 16 flights of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to test its new 2nd stage engine, Rostec Aviation Cluster Industrial Director Anatoly Serdyukov said on Friday.



"Currently, the engineering bench tests of the advanced engine continue and the item is being tested on a flying laboratory. In October, another flight was performed to check the item’s characteristics in various flight modes, specifically, the operation of the vectoring jet nozzle and the oil system at negative overloads. Overall, 16 flights on a flying laboratory were performed," Serdyukov reported.



The Su-57 with the second stage engine known as Item 30 performed its debut flight in December 2017. The engine will get a fully electronic automatic control system and ensure the fighter’s super-maneuverability, thrust-to-weight ratio, stealth characteristics and the ability to perform cruising flights at supersonic speed.



The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter is designated to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The aircraft develops supersonic cruising speed, carries armament inside its fuselage, features stealth coating and the latest onboard equipment.



