French Army Patroller Drone Crashes During Trials

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 09, 2019)

PARIS --- A Safran Patroller unmanned aircraft crashed on Friday afternoon during trials carried out by the French defense procurement agency, Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA), French local French media reported Dec. 6.



The aircraft, based at the DGA’s flight test center at Istres, in south-eastern France, crashed in an unpopulated area near the village of Saint-Mitre-les-Remparts, in Provence.



Air Force commandos and the Gendarmerie paramilitary police had secured the site and Safran Electronic and Defense said in a statement



The Patroller was being tested ahead of its initial delivery to the French Army, which was planned before the end of the year; the delivery was to involve a complete system comprising five aircraft and two ground stations.



Safran E&D is developing the Patroller under a contract which calls for the delivery of five Patroller systems with a total of 28 drones including attrition aircraft.



