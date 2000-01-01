Otokar to Exhibit its ARMA 6x6 and COBRA in Kuwait

(Source: Otokar issued Dec. 10, 2019)

Otokar, Turkey’s leading land defence systems company, participates in Gulf Defense & Aerospace (GDA) 2019, on December 10-12, 2019 in Kuwait. During the exhibition, Otokar will showcase its worldwide known military vehicles ARMA 6x6 and COBRA II.



Otokar, a Koç Group company, whose military vehicles operate with more than 50 different end users all over the world, participates in GDA 2019 with its worldwide known military vehicles. During the exhibition, Otokar’s ARMA 6x6 with BOZOK turret and COBRA II with KESKIN turret will be displayed at its stand.



Reminding Otokar's strong presence in Gulf region, Otokar General Manager Serdar Görgüç said: "Different types of Otokar military vehicles are successfully serving the requirements in the Gulf Region with different users since early 2000s. GCC countries are particularly important for Otokar. With the establishment of Otokar Land Systems in 2016, we became much closer to our present and potential users in this region.



In the following period, Otokar Land Systems’ joint venture company Al Jasoor signed a significant 8x8 armoured vehicle contract for UAE Armed Forces. We aim at extending collaborations and also look for new opportunities.”



Highlighting Otokar’s broad product range in land systems, from 4x4 to 8x8, and from tracked armoured vehicles to turret systems, Görgüç continued, “While developing our land systems products, our first priority is to meet the needs and expectations of our users considering present and future threats. In the last decade, we have allocated 8.5 per cent of our revenues for our R&D activities. Our combat-proven vehicles are actively used in conflict zones in very different geographies and extreme climatic conditions. Currently, more than 32 thousand Otokar vehicles are operated in over 35 countries. We believe that our vehicles serving worldwide are the most important reference for our potential users.”



ARMA 6x6: Modular Armoured Vehicle



Otokar presents ARMA 6x6 at GDA with Otokar design BOZOK turret. Otokar’s multi-wheeled modular armoured vehicle ARMA 6x6 offers superior mobility, high mine and ballistic protection, as well as medium and high-calibre weapon system integration options. Offering high tactical and technical features, ARMA comes with an optional amphibious version. ARMA 6x6 stands out especially with its high payload capacity and large internal volume. ARMA can be equipped with different weapons and turret according to the needs.



The ARMA family can be used for different missions as an armoured personnel carrier, armoured combat vehicle, command control, CBRN reconnaissance vehicle while different weapon systems can be integrated into the vehicle. ARMA 6x6 also forms an ideal multipurpose platform for peacekeeping operations in the most demanding terrain and climate conditions. ARMA vehicle family is actively used in the Gulf Region since 2010.



COBRA II: High Protection and Mobility Capabilities



COBRA II is displayed with KESKIN turret system at GDA. COBRA II, manufactured by Otokar with the mission of designing and manufacturing globally competitive land systems products, stands out with its superior performance. Developed on with the experiences gained from COBRA platform, COBRA II offers high level of protection and payload capacity and large internal volume.



In addition to superior mobility, COBRA II also comes with the capacity to accommodate 9 personnel including the driver and commander, offering high protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats. Delivering high performance in the toughest terrain and climate conditions, COBRA II is optionally available with an amphibious version, adapting perfectly to different missions as needed. COBRA II, subjected to rigorous climatic and cross-country tests in different parts of the world, travelled thousands of miles and also successfully performed better than the testing requirements.



Preferred especially for offering a wide range of weapons integration and mission equipment options, COBRA II is successfully used in border protection as well as internal security and peacekeeping missions. The modular structure of COBRA II also makes it possible to be used as a personnel carrier, weapons platform, ground surveillance radar, CBRN reconnaissance vehicle, command control vehicle and ambulance. COBRA II is already in service with Turkish Armed and Security forces and with various export customers.





Otokar, founded in 1963, offers products with owned intellectual property rights, using its own technology, design and applications to provide solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. Otokar designs and manufactures a wide range of defence industry products including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles and tracked armoured vehicles as well as turret systems. Otokar is a Koç Group company, Turkey’s largest business conglomerate, which generates 7% of GDP and 11% of total exports of Turkey.



