DOD Issues Second Special Notice Seeking Input from Industry on 5G Technology Development

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 09, 2019)

The Department of Defense issued a second special notice Monday, Dec. 9, calling for additional industry input on 5G technology development.



The notice titled "Intent to Announce - Request for Prototype Proposals for 5G-enabled Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Naval Smart Warehouses" is posted at https://beta.sam.gov/opp/206293aa6f1b46e8abcea219dccac5b3/view.



Information received from Monday's notice will inform the creation and issuance of a formal Request for Prototype Proposals related to testing and experimentation projects at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Naval Base San Diego, California. Projects anticipated for solicitation in the formal RPP are 5G-enabled AR/VR for training and mission planning and Naval Smart Warehouses.



This announcement follows the release of two draft RPPs on Nov. 29 focused on testing to take place at Hill AFB, Utah, and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia.



DOD will issue the forthcoming final RPPs via an Other Transaction Agreement with the National Spectrum Consortium. Under the OTA, DOD, in coordination with industry, will develop and mature spectrum access technologies that enable improved cognizance of spectrum activity, protection of U.S. activity in the electromagnetic spectrum domain and provide the ability to relocate and/or share spectrum anytime and anywhere access is denied.



Only members of the NSC in good standing will be allowed to submit proposals in response the RPP. Interested parties can visit the NSC website at http://www.nationalspectrumconsortium.org/.



Responses to this notice will be accepted through Dec. 23, 2019.



-ends-



