RUAG International Completes 72-Month Inspection on Bangladesh Navy Dornier 228

(Source: RUAG; issued Dec 09, 2019)

BN took delivery of their aircraft at their home base in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 23 October 2019, immediately following the aircraft’s ferry flight from Germany.



“We are pleased to welcome back our Dornier 228 after this successful heavy inspection and have already deployed it to continue our mission of surveillance and patrol flights in the protection of our sovereign waters,” confirms Commodore Zahir, Director Purchase Bangladesh Navy. “We are also proud to welcome back our Oversee Team from their opportunity on the ground at RUAG’s production center,” he states.



In a special arrangement, RUAG MRO International’s technical specialists welcomed BN maintenance technicians, enabling additional training intended to expand the BN team’s work experience.



“As the Dornier 228 OEM, our expertise includes supporting our customers in every way possible, like this 72-month inspection for Bangladesh Navy. We offer these MRO services with this unique OEM advantage,” states Michael Franz, Director Customer Support Dornier 228, RUAG MRO International. He adds, “As we continue to fulfill heavy maintenance assignments to full customer satisfaction, we also provide key support that enables our customers to maintain active operations, like Bangladesh Navy’s for safeguarding their nation’s key resources.”



“Our team of customer support, engineering, and technical specialists apply their thorough Dornier 228 knowledge to offering comprehensive and integrated support services to all Dornier 228 operators,” emphasizes Volker Wallrodt, Senior Vice President Business Jets, Dornier 228, Military, RUAG MRO International. RUAG MRO International is an EASA approved Part 21J Design Organization (DOA) and, at the same time, is also the Dornier 228 Type Certificate (TC) holder.





RUAG MRO International is an independent supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. It also develops and supports simulation and training systems and solutions for international trained security forces. In addition, as the manufacturer (OEM) of the Dornier 228, a versatile aircraft for special missions as well as passenger and cargo operations, RUAG International focuses on customer support solutions, including OEM services.



