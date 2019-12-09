Drone Presented at Emmen

The Swiss defense procurement agency presented its new Hermes 900 HFE unmanned reconnaissance aircraft on Dec .9, but because Israel has not yet certified it is not authorized to fly. (Armasuisse photo)

On Monday, December 9, 2019, media had the opportunity to discover the brand-new Hermes 900 HFE reconnaissance drone on Emmen airfield. On behalf of Armasuisse, Roland Ledermann, ADS 15 Project Manager, spoke on the topic of acquisition. Lt Col Daniel Böhm, responsible for the service introduction of the ADS 15 drone, spoke on behalf of the Air Force while Army’s Operations Command was represented by Col Christoph Fehr.Journalists took the opportunity to ask questions about the acquisition, introduction and use of the drone. After the presentations, they also had the opportunity to see the drone in the drone command hangar.Six of these drones were acquired as part of the 2015 weapons program. The ADS 15 is the successor system for the ADS 95, which was decommissioned at the end of November 2019.The first of the six drones acquired from the Israeli manufacturer Elbit Systems Ltd. was delivered in Switzerland on November 26, 2019. The last ADS 15 drone is scheduled to be delivered to the Air Force in 2021.-ends-