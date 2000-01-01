Saab Receives Order for Components for US Marine Corps G/ATOR Radar

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 09, 2019)

Saab has received an order for components and subsystems for full rate production systems for the US Marine Corps Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), which has the US designation AN/TPS-80.



The initial order value is USD 31.9 million and the contract includes options for additional systems over a five-year period. G/ATOR provides the US Marine Corps with capability for air surveillance, air defence, and ground weapon locating missions in one single ground-based radar solution.



Saab received the order from Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, who is the prime contractor for G/ATOR to the US Marine Corps. Saab’s order includes options for additional sets of assemblies and associated spares. Deliveries are anticipated to take place between 2020 and 2024.



“We look forward to continue strengthening the next generation US radar programme with our radar expertise and to further deepen our collaboration with Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation as part of the G/ATOR delivery team,” says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Saab received the initial G/ATOR order, which covered low rate initial production units, from Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation in 2014. Saab will carry out the work in Syracuse, NY, US.





