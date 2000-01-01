GA-ASI Begins Demonstration Flights in Greece: European Countries Get First-Hand Look at Maritime Surveillance

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.; issued Dec 10. 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has deployed an MQ-9 Guardian unmanned aircraft to Larissa air base, in Northern Greece, to demonstrate its maritime surveillance capabilities as well as its ability to fly in unsegregated airspace. (GAASI photo)

LARISSA AIR BASE --- Today General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) begins a series of demonstration flights using its MQ-9 Guardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). The flights, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) and staged out of Larissa Air Base in Greece, showcase the maritime surveillance capabilities of the MQ-9, as well as the GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid (DAA) system.



“We appreciate the HAF’s support with our customer demonstrations,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “GA-ASI is highlighting the maritime surveillance and civil airspace integration capabilities of our unmanned aircraft for our European customers. Our long-endurance RPA (25-40 hours per sortie, depending on configuration) will be on display and provide insight into the importance of maritime patrol, as well as showcase our DAA avionics system that will support our goal of flying RPA in civil airspace.”



The flight series is being performed for an audience of European country representatives.



“The HAF looks forward to seeing the results of this demonstration. In addition to defense capabilities, these aircraft provide maritime patrol and EEZ monitoring, border surveillance, support for search and rescue efforts, and over-watch of forest fire response efforts,” said an HAF official.



GA-ASI’s DAA system consists of an air-to-air radar integrated with Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS II) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B). The system’s traffic surveillance and collision avoidance radar provides important safety features for the flight of a large Unmanned Aircraft Systems in controlled airspace.



The MQ-9 will also demonstrate a multi-mode maritime surface-search radar with Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) mode, an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver, and High-Definition/Full-Motion Video sensor equipped with optical and infrared cameras. This sensor suite enables real-time detection and identification of surface vessels over thousands of square nautical miles. The featured Raytheon SeaVue surface-search radar provides continuous tracking of maritime targets and correlation of AIS transmitters with radar tracks.



GA-ASI is also partnering with SES, a leading satellite communications (SATCOM) operator and managed services provider, with over 70 satellites in Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES will provide the GEO satellite connectivity that enables the MQ-9 to operate securely with a high capacity datalink, enabling real-time transmission of sensor data from the aircraft, and extending its effective operational range far beyond that of “line-of-sight” datalinks.



“With our global satellite fleet, SES has been supporting the critical needs of GA-ASI and their government customers who have operated these aircraft for close to two decades,” said Nicole Robinson, Senior Vice President, Global Government at SES Networks. “We are proud to support this demonstration effort for the Hellenic Air Force as part of our long-standing relationship with General Atomics.”





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



