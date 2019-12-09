Rheinmetall to Modernize International Client’s Air Defence Systems in Multimillion-Euro Project

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued Dec 09, 2019)

Originally developed by Switzerland’s Contraves, which was acquired by Rheinmetall, the Skyguard short-range air-defense system combines a Skyguard radar and fire-control unit with one or more twin 35mm automatic cannons. (RhM photo)

An international client has awarded Rheinmetall a contract to modernize its air defence systems. The total value of the order, now official, comes to around €120 million. Delivery is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2020.



The modernization measures will enhance the combat effectiveness of existing Skyguard air defence systems. Among other things, the upgraded systems will have an improved capability against drones. The order also encompasses spare parts, technical documentation, training and instruction support as well as state-of-the-art ammunition.



A world leader in the field of ground-based air defence technology, Rheinmetall networks the full array of sensors, effectors, platforms and command & control assets into overarching, scalable system. This results in a highly effective, modularly designed, flexibly deployable ground-based air defence capability – a system of systems covering the entire operational spectrum.



